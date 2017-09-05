FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — L.L. Bean has done some soul-searching. The century-old brand known for Yankee durability says that after a period of introspection it’s putting a renewed focus on the fun of being outside as it tries to invigorate sales.

The Maine-based retailer is urging consumers to “Be an Outsider,” in a new campaign that focuses more on enjoying the outdoors with families and friends and less on the company’s hunting and fishing heritage.

CEO Steve Smith tells The Associated Press that L.L. Bean learned during its “brand project” that customers love the products and customer service, but sometimes lack an emotional connection.

Branding experts say retailers trying to appeal to broad audiences have struggled more compared to those with a sharper focus.