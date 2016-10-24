NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:
B/E Aerospace Inc., up $8.28 to $58.89
The maker of commercial aircraft and business jets agreed to be bought by Rockwell Collins for $6.4 billion.
TD Ameritrade Inc., down $1.62 to $35.46
The online brokerage said it will buy competitor Scottrade for $4 billion.
Genworth Financial Inc., down 42 cents to $4.79
The financial services company agreed to be bought by China Oceanwide Holdings for $2.7 billion.
T-Mobile US Inc., up $4.44 to $51.19
The wireless carrier reported strong earnings and expects to gain more customers this year.
Kimberly-Clark Corp., down $5.67 to $113.91
The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue reported weak results and cut its annual guidance.
Microsoft Corp., up $1.34 to $61
Technology companies made the largest gains Monday.
AT&T Inc., down 63 cents to $36.86
The telecom company slipped after it agreed to buy Time Warner for $85.4 billion. The deal is expected to face tough regulatory scrutiny.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $1.37 to $6.99
The drug developer said regulators delayed a late-stage clinical trial of its Cellectra immune therapy device.
