NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

B/E Aerospace Inc., up $8.28 to $58.89

The maker of commercial aircraft and business jets agreed to be bought by Rockwell Collins for $6.4 billion.

TD Ameritrade Inc., down $1.62 to $35.46

The online brokerage said it will buy competitor Scottrade for $4 billion.

Genworth Financial Inc., down 42 cents to $4.79

The financial services company agreed to be bought by China Oceanwide Holdings for $2.7 billion.

T-Mobile US Inc., up $4.44 to $51.19

The wireless carrier reported strong earnings and expects to gain more customers this year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., down $5.67 to $113.91

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue reported weak results and cut its annual guidance.

Microsoft Corp., up $1.34 to $61

Technology companies made the largest gains Monday.

AT&T Inc., down 63 cents to $36.86

The telecom company slipped after it agreed to buy Time Warner for $85.4 billion. The deal is expected to face tough regulatory scrutiny.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $1.37 to $6.99

The drug developer said regulators delayed a late-stage clinical trial of its Cellectra immune therapy device.