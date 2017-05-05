NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a Las Vegas gambler linked to golfer Phil Mickelson say the gambler’s New York insider trading conviction should be reversed because a witness lied about a so-called “bat phone.”
The lawyers filed papers Friday in Manhattan federal court seeking to reverse last month’s conviction of William “Billy” Walters.
Prosecutors say Walters made more than $40 million illegally trading the stock of Dallas-based Dean Foods Co. The government claimed illegal trades resulted after Walters gave former Dean Foods board chairman Thomas Davis a throwaway phone so they could discuss inside information without it being traced. During the trial, prosecutors and defense lawyers referred to the phone as the “bat phone.”
Lawyers for Walters say Davis never got the phone until after the key trades. Prosecutors have declined to comment.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
Mickelson wasn’t charged.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.