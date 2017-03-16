LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has kept its key interest rate at a record-low 0.25 percent to avoid slowing economic growth as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.
The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee voted Thursday to keep its key rate on hold for an eighth straight month, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate.
The Bank of England has signaled it is willing to temporarily ignore its 2 percent inflation target rather than risk stalling the economy. The inflation rate now stands at 1.8 percent.
Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight, says the bank “will remain pretty tolerant on the inflation overshoot given the prolonged, highly uncertain outlook that the U.K. economy is likely to face as the government negotiates the exit from the EU.”
Most Read Stories
- Golden Gardens attack survivor: My story was exploited in transgender-bathroom debate
- Washington fires Lorenzo Romar as Husky men's basketball coach after 15 seasons VIEW
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- Silence reigns as sewage spews into Puget Sound. Here’s why.
- U.S. Attorney’s Office launches investigation of Swedish neurosurgery unit
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.