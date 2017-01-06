LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England’s chief economist says forecasters got it wrong when they predicted a sharp economic downturn if Britain voted to leave the European Union.
Andy Haldane says the country’s strong economic performance since the June referendum has been a surprise, and the economic forecasting profession “is to some degree in crisis.”
Before the referendum, many forecasters said a vote to leave the EU could cause the pound to fall by as much as 20 percent and push the economy back into recession.
The pound did plummet, but other economic indicators remain strong.
Most Read Stories
- KOMO cuts positions in newsroom
- Live updates from CES 2017 in Las Vegas: T-Mobile moves to one plan for all
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Man dangling by neck from Colorado ski lift saved by professional slackliner
- Lorenzo Romar’s future at Washington? It's more complicated than you think
Speaking Thursday at an Institute for Government event, Haldane said it was impossible to predict how the economy would fare after Britain leaves the 28-nation bloc, because that depends on two years of complex exit negotiations.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.