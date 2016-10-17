NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America’s third-quarter profits rose nearly 6 percent from a year earlier, helped by strong results in investment banking and trading.
The consumer banking giant said Monday it earned $4.45 billion after paying dividends to preferred shareholders in the three months ending in September, up from $4.178 billion in the same period a year earlier.
The per-share figure rose to 41 cents versus 38 cents a year ago, easily beating the 34 cents per share analysts were expecting, according to FactSet.
Revenue rose to $21.64 billion from $20.99 billion.
Most Read Stories
- Western Washington windstorm weaker than predicted
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- Live storm updates: Strongest winds pass Seattle area, weather service says WATCH
- Richard Sherman melts down after Julio Jones scores touchdown against Seahawks
BofA’s shares rose 2 percent in pre-market trading.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.