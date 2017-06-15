NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America is cutting an unspecified number of positions in the Charlotte, North Carolina area.
A spokesman for the bank said Thursday that the jobs being cut are coming from Bank of America’s technology and operations unit and that all the employees affected are being offered an opportunity to apply for other open positions.
Bank of America, the nation’s third-largest bank by assets, is based in Charlotte, where it employees roughly 15,000 people. It declined to give exact figures about how many jobs were being cut.
The bank has been slowly shedding jobs as it has sold off assets and structured itself since the mortgage bubble burst nearly a decade ago.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Federal judge rejects Dakota Access Pipeline permits, calls for do-over
- Boeing plans to shift hundreds of jobs to Arizona
- Mayor Ed Murray not ruling out write-in campaign, as accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit vows to revive case
- The fourth-best burger in America — it’s in South Park?