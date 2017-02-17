NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan is getting a big pay raise this year.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said Friday that its board of directors awarded Moynihan a pay package of $20 million for 2016, up from his package of $16 million for his work in 2015.
Most of that pay package will come in the form of stock, roughly $18.5 million, compared with Moynihan’s $1.5 million base salary.
The board said the pay was reflective of the big jump in profits the bank experienced in 2016. BofA earned $17.9 billion in full-year profits last year, up 13 percent from 2015. It was Bank of America’s second-largest full-year profit ever.
Most Read Stories
- Richland florist discriminated against gay couple by refusing service, state Supreme Court rules
- I-90 reopens after mudslide trapped 13 vehicles VIEW
- Seattle is close to breaking rain record for month
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- You, not hubby, should tell his parents to lay off on the teasing | Dear Carolyn
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.