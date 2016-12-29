NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Sears Holdings Corp., up 82 cents to $9

The struggling retailer secured new financing that will help it fund its operations.

Cempra Inc., down $3.50 to $2.60

Regulators rejected its bacterial pneumonia drug solithromycin and asked the drug developer to run a new safety study.

Endologix Inc., up 59 cents to $5.92

The company restarted shipping a device used to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms after a two-day halt.

Bank of America Corp., down 33 cents to $22

Banks and other financial firms lagged the market on Thursday.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., up 64 cents to $44.05

Companies that pay big dividends, like utilities, did better than the rest of the market as bond yields slipped.

Digital Realty Trust Inc., up $2.39 to $98.41

Investors also bought shares of real estate investment trusts as bond prices rose and yields fell.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., up 75 cents to $11.03

Gold producers traded higher as the price of the precious metal increased.

Newmont Mining Corp., up $2.49 to $35.27

The gold miner was the biggest gainer in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.