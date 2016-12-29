NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Sears Holdings Corp., up 82 cents to $9
The struggling retailer secured new financing that will help it fund its operations.
Cempra Inc., down $3.50 to $2.60
Regulators rejected its bacterial pneumonia drug solithromycin and asked the drug developer to run a new safety study.
Endologix Inc., up 59 cents to $5.92
The company restarted shipping a device used to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms after a two-day halt.
Bank of America Corp., down 33 cents to $22
Banks and other financial firms lagged the market on Thursday.
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., up 64 cents to $44.05
Companies that pay big dividends, like utilities, did better than the rest of the market as bond yields slipped.
Digital Realty Trust Inc., up $2.39 to $98.41
Investors also bought shares of real estate investment trusts as bond prices rose and yields fell.
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., up 75 cents to $11.03
Gold producers traded higher as the price of the precious metal increased.
Newmont Mining Corp., up $2.49 to $35.27
The gold miner was the biggest gainer in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.
