BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s City Council has given final approval to $660 million in public financing for Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s mixed-use waterfront development.
The council voted 12-1 Monday evening to approve the public financing package for Port Covington. The $5.5 billion development will have offices, homes, restaurants, green space and a new campus for Under Armour, a sportswear company.
Councilman Warren Branch voted against the deal; two other members abstained. A spokeswoman for Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake tells The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2cyY24O ) that she’ll sign the bill next week.
___
Most Read Stories
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Parenthood: tough act in money juggling | Money Makeover
- Reporting from Yellowstone: Our best-and-worst list
- Black Men Uniting event at Seattle’s John Muir Elementary canceled due to security threat
- Are low earners in Seattle moving up or moving out? | FYI Guy
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.