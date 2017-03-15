NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Hostess Brands Inc., up 11 cents to $16.04
The maker of Twinkies and other snacks issued a solid forecast for 2017.
Fogo de Chao Inc., up $1.35 to $14.60
The steakhouse chain operator disclosed a bigger profit and more revenue than analysts expected.
FTD Cos., down $5.54 to $17.85
The flower and gift company said orders fell 8 percent in the fourth quarter and took an $84 million impairment charge.
Rubicon Project Inc., down $2.33 to $6.06
The digital ad exchange operator forecast a first-quarter loss and lower sales than Wall Street expected.
KB Home Inc., up 39 cents to $18.91
Homebuilders rose after an index showed the companies are continuing to grow more optimistic about their sales prospects.
MSCI Inc., up $2.98 to $99.31
The Evening Standard reported S&P Global may buy MSCI, which makes software tools that help portfolio managers make investment decisions. MSCI said it is not in talks.
Baker Hughes Inc., up $1.24 to $57.71
Energy companies climbed after the price of oil changed course to break out of a recent slump.
Micron Technology Inc., up 54 cents to $26.12
Technology stocks lagged the market on Wednesday.
