A shortfall in production in California, the leading U.S. avocado grower, has kicked up wholesale prices in recent weeks — which means you may soon be paying more for fresh guacamole and avocado toast.

A wholesale box of 60 avocados currently costs about $80, or $1.33 per avocado, said Jim Boyce, owner of Produce Express, a produce supplier in the Sacramento area.

“Normally at this time in August we’re typically in the high 40s to high 50s” in terms of a box’s wholesale dollar price, or about 81 cents to 98 cents apiece, Boyce said. “It’s very abnormal this time of year.”

The production shortfall is blamed in good part on severe heat in California growing regions last summer, when the avocados currently being harvested were maturing.

That was on top of the long drought that affected the state and, when the rains finally arrived in the winter, it was too late.

Growers in Mexico, the leading avocado supplier to the U.S. market, “are also suffering in a similar fashion and are sending fewer boxes to the border,” Produce Express said.

California avocado production this year is forecast to plunge 46 percent to 215 million pounds from 401 million pounds in 2016, according to the California Avocado Commission. The average retail price nationally was $1.25 last week, up from $1.14 a year earlier.