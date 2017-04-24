CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago aviation police officer who pulled a man off a United Airlines flight describes the man as physically and verbally combative during the incident.
In response to a Freedom of Information Act request by The Associated Press, the aviation department released the officer’s version of the April 9 incident for the first time and named the officer for the first time.
Earlier this month, Dr. David Dao’s lawyer said the 69-year-old Kentucky physician suffered a broken nose and broken teeth. In his report, officer James Long said that Dao was flailing his arms.
Long says when he pulled Dao from his seat, Dao knocked his arms away, fell and struck his mouth on an armrest. The report doesn’t detail Dao’s injuries.
Dao’s lawyer says he will file a lawsuit.
