WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term US mortgage rates fell this week, the second week of declines after snapping a nine-week run of increases.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans eased to an average 4.12 percent from 4.20 percent last week. That was still sharply higher than a 30-year rate that averaged 3.65 percent for all of 2016, the lowest level recorded from records going back to 1971. A year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.92 percent.
The average for a 15-year mortgage declined to 3.37 percent from 3.44 percent last week.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.