CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of gasoline in the U.S. has dropped four cents over the past two weeks to $2.25 for regular grade.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday it’s the first time the price dropped in 11 weeks. Part of the reason is seasonally lower gasoline demand.
The Lundberg Survey found the average price of midgrade gasoline was $2.54 a gallon while premium was $2.75.
The highest average price for regular gas in the contiguous U.S. was $2.78 in San Francisco. The lowest was $1.95 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Most Read Stories
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- Seattle skyline is tops in construction cranes — more than any other U.S. city
- Kremlin: demands for Assad's departure "thoughtless"
- Complete coverage: No. 5 Huskies roll to 41-17 victory over Oregon State Beavers VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
The average price for diesel was $2.45, up three cents from two weeks ago.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.