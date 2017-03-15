NEW YORK (AP) — The average Wall Street banker bonus came to slightly more than $138,000 in 2016. That’s according to data from the New York State Comptroller’s Office.
The major banks set aside $23.9 billion for bonuses in 2016, or $138,210 per worker, up 2 percent from a year earlier. Bonuses remain well below than the levels they were in their heydays before the financial crisis, when the average bonus was $191,360.
While most Wall Street bankers make a salary, the vast majority of their compensation comes in the form of annual bonuses.
