BEIJING (AP) — Australia says its diplomats have visited two citizens detained in Shanghai in a Chinese police probe into Australia’s largest casino operator, Crown Resorts Ltd.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said in a statement Tuesday that consular officials visited two Australian Crown Resorts employees who have been detained and have asked to visit a third. Bishop did not provide details about the employees’ conditions or the Chinese investigation.

China says the three Australians and 15 Chinese Crown Resorts employees were detained late Thursday for suspected involvement in gambling crimes.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Chinese authorities warned Crown Resorts in 2015 about its efforts to lure high-roller Chinese to its overseas casinos. Operating casinos and organizing overseas gambling tours of more than 10 people are prohibited under Chinese law.