CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A major Australian television network, Ten Network Holdings Ltd., has appointed voluntary administrators as it struggles with debt and shrinking advertising revenue.

Ten’s board decided to appoint the three administrators on Wednesday after two of the network’s billionaire backers, Lachlan Murdoch and Bruce Gordon, advised last weekend that they were not prepared to guarantee a new 250 million Australian-dollar ($189 million) bank loan when a current AU$200 million loan is due to expire in December.

Ten said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange that the decisions of Murdoch, son of New Corp. chief executive Rupert Murdoch, and Gordon “left the directors with no choice but to appoint administrators.”

The administrators will decide whether Australia’s third most popular commercial television network can continue trading or should be shut down.