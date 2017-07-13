CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has proposed a new cybersecurity law to force global technology companies such as Facebook and Google to help police by unscrambling encrypted messages sent by suspected extremists and other criminals.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Friday the law would be modeled on Britain’s Investigatory Powers Act, which was passed by the British Parliament in November and gave intelligence agencies some of the most extensive surveillance powers in the western world.

Attorney-General George Brandis said the Australian bill that would allow courts to order tech companies to quickly unlock communications will be introduced to Parliament by November.

Turnbull says under the law internet companies would have the same obligations telephone companies do to help law enforcement agencies.

Police would need warrants to access the communications.