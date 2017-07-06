DETROIT (AP) — A former high-level executive for Volkswagen’s Audi luxury brand has been charged with conspiracy and accused of directing other employees to program vehicles to cheat on emissions tests.
The Justice Department says Giovanni Pamio, an Italian citizen, was charged Thursday in a criminal complaint with conspiracy, wire fraud and violating the Clean Air Act. It was unclear whether he was in custody.
The complaint says Pamio was head of Thermodynamics in Audi’s Diesel Development Department in Germany, leading a team of engineers who designed emissions controls. It says he directed employees to design software that would cheat on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency tests.
VW already has pleaded guilty to criminal charges and agreed to pay a $2.8 billion penalty.
Six other VW employees have been charged in the case.