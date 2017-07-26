NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
AT&T Inc., up $1.81 to $38.03
The telecommunications giant had a strong second quarter and expects its purchase of Time Warner to close this year.
US Steel Corp., up $1.76 to $26.20
The steel producer said prices and sales grew in the latest quarter and gave an optimistic forecast.
Boeing Co., up $20.99 to $233.45
The aerospace company raised its profit forecast after its second-quarter results were better than expected.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up 65 cents to $14.76
The chipmaker reported strong quarterly profit and sales and raised its revenue forecast.
Universal Health Services Inc., down $10.02 to $112.88
The hospital operator cut its outlook following a weak second quarter.
Ulta Beauty Inc., down $9.37 to $247.24
WWD reported that Amazon.com is considering a partnership with online beauty products retailer Violet Grey.
iRobot Corp., up $18.59 to $106.49
The Roomba maker raised its forecast after it turned a profit and agreed to buy its biggest European distributor.
Akamai Technologies Inc., down $7.79 to $45.49
The cloud services company forecast lower-than-expected earnings and revenue in the current quarter.