NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T says a streaming service with more than 100 popular TV channels that’s coming out next month will cost $35 a month.

That’s far less than the typical big bundle of channels on cable, which a recent survey from Leichtman Research Group says costs about $100, on average. But it’s comparable to the price of Dish Network’s Sling TV streaming service.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson announced the pricing of the streaming service, called DirecTV Now, at the WSJ.D conference while onstage with Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes.

Dallas-based AT&T is buying HBO, CNN and Warner Bros. owner Time Warner for $85.4 billion. The phone company bought satellite TV company DirecTV last year.

Stephenson said AT&T would try to keep the streaming service’s price in check through new advertising models.