NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T says a streaming service with more than 100 popular TV channels that’s coming out next month will cost $35 a month.
That’s far less than the typical big bundle of channels on cable, which a recent survey from Leichtman Research Group says costs about $100, on average. But it’s comparable to the price of Dish Network’s Sling TV streaming service.
AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson announced the pricing of the streaming service, called DirecTV Now, at the WSJ.D conference while onstage with Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes.
Dallas-based AT&T is buying HBO, CNN and Warner Bros. owner Time Warner for $85.4 billion. The phone company bought satellite TV company DirecTV last year.
Most Read Stories
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' 'incompetent debacle' of a tie with the Cardinals
- What’s up with these creepy clowns?
- Voter alert: In 3 Washington counties, one stamp is not enough to return your ballot
- Crews battled overnight blazes in downtown Bellevue, Arlington; 4 people hospitalized
Stephenson said AT&T would try to keep the streaming service’s price in check through new advertising models.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.