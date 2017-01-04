ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s mayor is calling on billionaire investor Carl Icahn to sell the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino, saying his struggling city can’t afford to let such a big piece of its Boardwalk lie vacant indefinitely.

Republican Don Guardian says allowing the casino to stay vacant is “the worst of the worst” in terms of outcomes for the New Jersey property, which Icahn closed Oct. 10.

Icahn told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the casino is not for sale. He did not immediately respond to the mayor’s remarks.

Guardian made the comments Wednesday after his unofficial State of the City speech in which he listed the numerous challenges facing his city, including a state takeover and hundreds of millions of dollars in debt.