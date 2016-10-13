Share story

By
The Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Casino revenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, declined by 1.5 percent in September compared with the levels of a year ago.

The eight casinos that operated in September took in $226.6 million. There are now seven casinos, following the closing of the Trump Taj Mahal.

The decline would have been much worse had it not been for a continuing boost from internet gambling, which was up 35 percent in September to $16.2 million compared with $12 million in September 2015.

Four of the casinos posted increases, led by Resorts, which was up 10.6 percent.

Four posted declines, led by the Taj Mahal, which lost more than half its revenue from a year ago as it struggled amid a union strike while its shutdown neared.

