ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta City Council is set to consider a plan to regulate Uber and other ride-booking services at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which would legalize the services to operate at the world’s busiest airport.

After months of negotiations to craft the rules, the city council will take up the plan at its meeting on Monday.

As in several other U.S. cities, the issue of criminal background checks for drivers was among the most contentious as Atlanta’s plan was developed.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2cW3nFa) that a bill from Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed’s administration rejects a previous airport proposal to require fingerprint-based background checks of ride-share drivers. Instead, it gives the option for companies such as Uber and Lyft to use their own private background checks.

The city council meets at 1 p.m. Monday.