LONDON (AP) — Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca says second-quarter revenue fell amid declining sales of blockbuster drugs Crestor and Seroquel XR, which lost patent protection in the United States last year.
Total revenue declined 10 percent to $5.05 billion as sales of the cholesterol drug Crestor fell 40 percent to $560 million. Sales of the anti-depressant Seroquel XR dropped 58 percent to $95 million.
Operating profit more than tripled to $925 million as the company cut costs and sales of cancer treatments rose 17 percent.
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot says the performance is in line with expectations.
