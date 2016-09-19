TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday amid a nervous wait for potential policy moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fluctuated, falling 0.2 percent by early afternoon to 16,486.25. Japanese markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.2 percent to 2,021.39. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.2 percent to 23,500.81. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1 percent to 3,024.08.

FED FACTOR: The Federal Reserve will meet later Tuesday and announce its latest decision on interest rates the following day. Analysts say the Fed is unlikely to immediately raise interest rates, but they are more uncertain about possible action by the Bank of Japan, whose options include a range of stimulus proposals.

BANK OF JAPAN: The Bank of Japan begins a two-day policy board meeting Tuesday, in between national holidays on Monday and Thursday in what this nation calls “Silver Week.” Analysts say the central bank could deepen negative interest rates that it announced earlier this year.

WALL STREET: The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 3.63 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 18,120.17. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 0.04 points to 2,139.12. The Nasdaq composite fell 9.54 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,235.03.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 25 cents to $43.61 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, slipped 10 cents to $45.85 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 101.82 yen from 102.05 yen late Monday in Asia. The euro rose to $1.1173 from $1.1165.