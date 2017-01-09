TOKYO (AP) — Shares fell in Europe in early trading on Tuesday and were mixed in Asia as fresh inflation data from China raised uncertainties over how the world’s second largest economy will keep growth on track while curbing speculative bubbles and rising corporate debt.

KEEPING SCORE: Germany’s DAX fell 0.1 percent to 11,553.19 while the CAC40 of France lost 0.3 percent to 4,872.19. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.2 percent to 7,248.95. Wall Street looked set to extend losses, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1 percent and Dow futures also down 0.1 percent.

CHINA ECONOMY: China’s economy is estimated to have grown 6.7 percent in 2016, officials said, within the target range of 6.5 percent to 7 percent. Beijing will continue to cut excess capacity in steelmaking and other industries, the officials from the main planning agency told reporters. Fresh data showed China’s factory price index hit a five-year high in December at 5.5 percent over a year before. Consumer prices rose 2.1 percent in December and 2 percent in 2016.

ANALYST VIEW POINT: Higher prices could delay China’s efforts to curb excess industrial capacity, while the central bank is still focused on curbing speculative pressures and mounting debt, David Qu and Raymond Yeung of ANZ said in a commentary. “Given slowing growth and uncertainties in the economy, such as exports and fixed asset investment, we do not think the central bank will start to tighten in the first half of 2017,” they said. “However, high inflation rates will push market interest rates higher.”

ASIA’S DAY: Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.8 percent to 19,301.44 and the Kospi in South Korea slipped 0.2 percent to 2,045.12. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.8 percent to 22,744.85. The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.3 percent to 3,161.67 and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 plunged 0.8 percent to 5,760.70 on weaker-than-expected retail sales data. India’s Sensex rose 0.6 percent to 26,887.06. Markets in Southeast Asia were mixed.

ENERGY: U.S. benchmark crude oil steadied, gaining 20 cents to $52.16 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Stock Exchange. It fell $2.03, or 3.8 percent, to close at $51.96 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, which is used to price oil sold internationally, gained 11 cents to $55.07.

CURRENCIES: The pound fell to $1.2125 from $1.2274, amid signs the British government may opt for a full break away from the European Union’s single market. It was trading at $1.2171 on Tuesday. The dollar fell to 115.78 yen from 116.01 yen in late trading Monday. The euro rose to $1.0601 from $1.0532.