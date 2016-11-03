TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares extended losses Friday as nervous investors fretted over the potential outcome of next week’s nail-bitingly close U.S. presidential election. Investors also were awaiting the release of U.S. employment data.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.3 percent to 16,905.36 and South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.1 percent to 1,982.02. Australia’s S&P ASX 200 fell 0.9 percent to 5,180.80. Shanghai’s Composite index slipped 0.1 percent to 3,124.45 and the Sensex of India lost 0.2 percent to 27,362.52. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.1 percent to 22,708.52. Shares in Southeast Asia were mostly lower while Taiwan’s benchmark was nearly flat.

PRESIDENTIAL RACE: With five days left until the election, Hillary Clinton is still leading in national polling but Donald Trump has significantly narrowed the gap, particularly in swing states. Investors like certainty, and Clinton is seen as likely to maintain the status quo. Trump’s policies are less clear, and the uncertainty has caused jitters in financial markets. The VIX, a measure of volatility that is called Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” jumped 16 percent this week to its highest level since June. The measure is up 36 percent this week alone. “It’s a pretty simple equation: uncertainty goes up, stock market goes down,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist with JPMorgan Funds.

WALL STREET: The stock market is now on its longest losing streak since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis, though the losses are more modest. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.2 percent to 17,930.67. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 0.4 percent to 2,088.66 and the Nasdaq composite index fell 0.9 percent to 5,058.41.

ANALYST VIEWPOINT: “Weak sentiment is expected to continue guiding markets. The last weekend has also shown us what a weekend could do for the US elections and with one final weekend to go before the polls close, next week’s open could be anybody’s guess,” Jingyi Pan, a market strategist for IG, said in a commentary.

CURRENCIES: The dollar was trading at 103.08, up from 103.00 on Thursday. The euro fell to $1.1094 from $1.1103.

ENERGY: The price of crude oil steadied after a five day losing streak. Benchmark U.S. crude gained 12 cents to $44.78 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It slipped 68 cents to $44.66 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 13 cents at $46.48. It fell 51 cents at $46.35 a barrel in London.

___

Business Writer Ken Sweet in New York contributed to this report.