YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Investments should concentrate on high-quality projects to promote development that make technology available to all as the region stretches to make up for a shortfall in needed spending, the Asian Development Bank’s president and other leaders said Saturday.
The bank is marking its 50th year at an annual meeting in the port city of Yokohama.
Opening the meeting of the bank’s board of governors, Finance Minister Taro Aso said Japan, the biggest donor to the ADB, would contribute $40 million to a fund promote use of high technology.
Aso welcomed moves to reform purchasing procedures to “put more emphasis on quality.”
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
“I encourage the bank to continue to move in this direction,” he said.
The bank is drafting a long-term strategy as U.S. “America First” policy shift is raising questions over the strength of its commitment to such multilateral organizations. That raises questions about how to increase financing and make it as effective as possible.
It estimates more than $26 trillion is needed for ports, power, water and other infrastructure in the region by 2030, or $1.7 trillion a year. The current level of spending is below $900 billion.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.