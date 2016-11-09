HONG KONG (AP) — Asian shares rallied Thursday, extending a surprising global recovery as Donald Trump’s conciliatory acceptance speech comments helped soothe world financial markets spooked by his unexpected U.S. election victory.

The rebound in Asia took its lead from Wall Street, where stocks initially wavered before advancing the rest of the day. Major U.S. benchmarks all finished more than 1 percent higher, with the Dow Jones industrial average near a record high close.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index, among the biggest losers on Wednesday, erased its losses by rocketing 6.7 percent to 17,344.42.

The dollar also recovered in currency trading. It was at 105.30 yen after dropping to near 101 yen the day before.

In other Asian trading, South Korea’s Kospi advanced 2.1 percent to 1,998.85 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 2.1 percent to 22,876.28. The Shanghai Composite index in mainland China rose 1.2 percent to 3,166.79 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 surged 3.3 percent to 5,328.80. India’s Sensex climbed 1.6 percent to 27,685.06.

Benchmarks in Taiwan, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand also advanced.

Trump pledged in his speech Wednesday to unify a deeply divided nation, helping to calm jitters in global financial markets. Investors had worried because his campaign promises carried few policy details, making him an unknown quantity compared with his rival, Hillary Clinton, seen as a safe choice.

“The stunning turn in sentiment suggests there is now a consensus building that much of the policy announced during the campaign was a sales pitch rather than a commitment to act,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets.

“Investors ignored the potential for damage to international trade and growth prospects and focused on Republican control of both houses of Congress as well as the White House. This offers the prospect of reform that could stimulate the U.S. economy,” he added.

Some industries got a bump from investors’ hopes that Trump’s plans for infrastructure spending, tax cuts and lighter regulation will benefit the U.S. economy, the world’s biggest.

Takeuchi Manafucturing, which sells excavators, loaders and other heavy equipment to the U.S., soared 18 percent in Tokyo on hopes for higher construction spending.

South Korean drugmakers got a boost on the expectation that Trump and Republican-controlled Congress are less likely to crack down on rising drug prices. Hanmi Pharmaceutical rose 12 percent while Hanall Biopharma jumped 18 percent in Seoul.

On Wall Street, Dow climbed 1.4 percent to close at 18,589.69. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 1.1 percent to 2,163.26. The Nasdaq composite index 1.1 percent, to 5,251.07.

In other currencies, the Mexican peso was steady after declining 8 percent versus the dollar on fears Trump would cancel favorable trade deals with Mexico. The dollar weakened 0.3 percent to 19.79 Mexican pesos. The euro edged up to $1.0942 from $1.0930.

Oil prices stabilized. Benchmark U.S. crude futures edged up 2 cents to $45.29 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 29 cents to close at $45.27 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 27 cents to $46.63 a barrel in London.