Stopping at the corner store on the way to and from work, school and play is still a habit for many, and 7-Eleven wants to remain as relevant as it was 90 years ago when it got its start in Dallas.

DALLAS — When consumers can have almost anything delivered from Amazon.com within an hour, order via Dash buttons or through Amazon Echo’s virtual personal assistant Alexa, what does the traditional convenience store still have to offer?

Joe DePinto, chief executive officer of 7-Eleven, has been in charge of the world’s biggest convenience-store chain since 2005, during this age of Amazon and a time when credit card-accepting gas pumps mean no one has to come inside the store.

“The landscape is changing so fast. Yes, there’s Amazon and there’s GrubHub. … It’s all about immediate consumption,” DePinto said. “We have to be prepared and ready in ways that our customers want. And the last four or five years, we’ve had our heads down, grinding it out. And we’re doing a lot of things right.”

He’s focused on what you want to eat when you’re dieting, and when you want to splurge. He cares about how much you’ll pay for a single roll of paper towels, and that pure alkaline water is a thing with athletes.

“As long as we don’t all become hermits there will always be a need to get out, get gas and grab something to go,” said Craig Rosenblum, senior director at food-retail consultancy Willard Bishop.

The industry has roughly doubled in size over the last three decades and ended last year with 154,535 stores in the U.S.

7-Eleven “is still the face of the industry,” said Jeff Lenard, vice president at the National Association of Convenience Stores.

Its Slurpees and Big Bite hot dogs have left a good taste in the mouths of millennials. More than 50 percent of 7-Eleven’s customers are millennials, and now they’re old enough to buy beer and wine.

“This generation grew up with a different convenience store,” Lenard said. “Young people see the convenience store as a place where they can pick up a good sandwich. Older generations think of the bathroom key attached to an old hubcap or a block of wood. That’s not as appealing.”

While there are strong regional convenience-store chains, on a national level, it’s a landscape that 7-Eleven has owned long since it invented the Slurpee in the 1960s.

Amazon is testing its own convenience-store concept, Amazon Go, which has no cashiers or checkout lines.

Like all retailers, DePinto said he’s watched Amazon’s video about its store, which has been viewed 8.4 million times since December. Even Wal-Mart, which has been in the gasoline business since the 1990s, is testing a couple of convenience-store concepts to add to its pumps across America.

No one expects Amazon to get into the gasoline business, but retailers that the industry classifies as convenience stores sell Americans 80 percent of their gasoline.

7-Eleven has grown from 29,000 worldwide stores in 2006 to 61,500 in 2016. U.S. store count increased over the last decade from 5,500 to 8,900.

Last year, 7-Eleven’s combined U.S. and Canada sales were estimated at $25 billion, with 60 percent or $15 billion coming from inside the store and 40 percent from gasoline pumps, according to a published list of top food retailers from Supermarket News. Worldwide 2016 sales in 18 countries exceeded $89 billion.

DePinto, 54, has fundamentally changed 7-Eleven into a retailer that owned half its stores, to a company supporting stores that are 90 percent owned by entrepreneurs.

7-Eleven started building its private label program in 2004 with a few paper products and batteries. In 2008, it added some snacks, potato chips, candy, nuts and beef jerky.

Now it has 800 proprietary store-branded products. Franchisees can pick and choose from a mix to tailor their stores to their neighborhoods. On average about 15 percent of the items in a 7-Eleven store will vary.

“Healthy and fresh food is a big differentiator,” said Rosenblum. “It’s all about getting people into the store from the gas pumps.”

All retailers are moving toward personalization and customization, he said. “What’s nice for them is they have their own brands and tools, so they’re enabling the store owners to learn more about their customers.”

What they’ve learned is that people are eating five and six times a day.

“They’re snacking,” DePinto said. “The traditional three-meals-a-day has been going away. More than 40 percent of adults are eating alone and on-the-go.”

Men ages 18-34 are 7-Eleven’s biggest group, but more young women are discovering its fresh foods, almost all labeled with nutritional information. It’s possible to be on a diet and eat at 7-Eleven.

Under the Go!Smart brand are small portions of turkey chili and cornbread, kale and quinoa salads, hummus, nut and fruit snacks. And people get thirsty. Coconut and flavored teas and sodas are hard to keep in stock, DePinto said.

7-Eleven is partnering with premium food suppliers who will work with them to differentiate the mix in their stores, said Sean Thompson, vice president over private brands. 7-Eleven’s private- brand sales increased 19 percent in 2014 and 30 percent in both 2015 and 2016.

“7-Eleven is buying Williams-Sonoma-level gourmet products from us,” said Jack Praino at Worldwide Gourmet, which created a chocolate-caramel-covered graham cracker and other sweets for 7-Eleven.

7-Eleven branded good-for-you and more indulgent snacks have allowed the chain to also lower prices.

On general merchandise, it displays its lower-priced 7-Eleven branded item right next to the comparable national brand: A roll of Bounty, 2-ply paper towels, 70 sheets is $2.99. The 7-Eleven Select brand is $1.49.

In January, 7-Eleven was named top franchise by Entrepreneur magazine. It was the first time in a decade that the company made it to the top of the Franchise 500 list. The magazine said 7-Eleven “has re-imagined the convenience store for the 21st century.”