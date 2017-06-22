BusinessNation & World Applications for US unemployment aid rise to still-low 241,000, a sign of healthy job market Originally published June 22, 2017 at 5:33 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Applications for US unemployment aid rise to still-low 241,000, a sign of healthy job market. The Associated Press Next StoryApplications for US jobless aid tick up to still-low 241,000 Previous StoryThe Amazon effect: Metro adds buses to handle new flock of summer interns