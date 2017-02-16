BusinessNation & World Applications for unemployment benefits edge up 5,000 to 239,000, still at low level Originally published February 16, 2017 at 5:32 am Share story The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Applications for unemployment benefits edge up 5,000 to 239,000, still at low level. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryUS home building falls as developers start fewer apartments Previous StoryUS home construction slips 2.6 percent in January as apartment building falls
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.