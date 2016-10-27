CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple wants to unify television viewing on its streaming TV device with a new app simply called “TV.”

The TV app for Apple TV is short of a full-fledged streaming-TV service, which reports say Apple has been pursuing. Rather, it brings together TV shows and movies you already get through individual subscriptions.

The app could make it easier for viewers to find shows to watch, as it means you don’t have to check individual apps. Amazon’s Fire TV is taking a similar approach with a software update, though the unified experience will be part of the home screen, not an app.

Apple says its Siri voice assistant will also direct viewers to live events, such as streaming sports.

Apple is expected to announce updates to Mac computers later Thursday.