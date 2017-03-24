NEW YORK (AP) — Apple says purported hacking techniques released by WikiLeaks this week have all been fixed in recent iPhones and Mac computers.

Documents released Thursday pointed to an apparent CIA program to hack Apple devices using techniques that users couldn’t disable by resetting their devices.

The iPhone hack was limited to the 3G model from 2008. In a statement late Thursday, Apple says the flaw was fixed with the release of the iPhone 3GS a year later. Apple also says the Mac vulnerabilities were all corrected in all Macs launched after 2013.

Apple’s statement is consistent with assessments from security experts, who say that many of the apparent vulnerabilities were in older technology. Apple is going further in saying those flaws have all been remedied, based on its preliminary analysis.