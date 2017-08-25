Apple is aggressively working to shut down Iranian apps and currently does not offer a version of its App Store in the country.

TEHRAN — Officially, Apple has no presence in Iran. Because of U.S. sanctions against the country, the company’s iPhones are not legally available for sale here, and Apple does not offer a version of its App Store in the country.

That has not stopped Iranians from snapping up millions of iPhones smuggled in from places like Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong. Nor has it kept Iranian app developers from creating thousands of apps for local users and offering them through App Stores outside Iran.

Now, Apple is moving aggressively to shut down Iranian apps.

On Thursday, Apple removed Snapp, a ride-hailing app similar to Uber that is popular in Iran, from its app stores. That followed the removal in recent weeks of apps for food delivery, shopping and other services.

In a message to Iranian developers whose apps were affected by the ban, Apple said, “Under the U.S. sanctions regulations, the App Store cannot host, distribute or do business with apps or developers connected to certain U.S. embargoed countries.”

Iran’s new telecommunications minister, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, complained on Twitter about Apple’s decision to remove the apps and said he was planning to pursue the issue.

Google does not appear to have taken a similar action against Iranian apps in its Play store, and its formal Play guidelines allow apps to be distributed in the country.

When it comes to technology, U.S. sanctions against Iran over its nuclear weapons program are complicated. The Obama administration eased curbs on U.S. tech companies that offered internet services in Iran as a way of encouraging a free flow of information.

The Trump administration has modified the overall sanctions, and President Donald Trump signed a new sanctions bill into law this month. It is unclear whether the administration meant to impose new curbs on tech companies.