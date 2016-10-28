LONDON (AP) — Apple has raised the prices of its Mac computer range in the U.K. amid the dramatic drop in the value of the pound against the dollar following Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

The company took advantage of the launch of its new line on Thursday to adjust prices across its range — by as much as 500 pounds ($610) in one case.

Apple said its prices are based on a number of factors, including currency exchange rates.

The changes included a price increase on the 13-inch MacBook from 849 pounds to 949 pounds, while the Mac Pro desktop jumped from 2,499 pounds to 2,999 pounds.

Patrick O’Brien, an analyst at the Verdict Retail consultancy, on Friday described the increase as “inevitable.”