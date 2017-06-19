NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
PerkinElmer Inc., up $4.16 to $67.73
The company, which sells testing equipment and scientific instruments, agreed to buy Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics of Germany.
EQT Corp., down $5.26 to $53.51
The energy company agreed to buy Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in cash and stock.
Novodaq Technologies Inc., up $5.70 to $11.70
The maker of surgical technology is being acquired by Stryker Corp.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., up 81 cents to $13.47
The company said hedge-fund manager John Paulson, its largest shareholder, will join the company’s board.
U.S. Steel Corp., up 64 cents to $20.80
The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump may announce plans to curb steel imports.
Apple Inc., up $4.07 to $146.34
Technology companies posted some of the biggest gains in the market.
Hain Celestial Group Inc., down 67 cents to $33.24
The Wall Street Journal reported that the organic food company, which hasn’t released financial results for more than a year, risks being delisted from the Nasdaq.
Seattle Genetics Inc., down $2.64 to $61.88
The biotechnology company discontinued a clinical trial of vadastuximab talirine in older acute myeloid leukemia patients.