NEW YORK (AP) — Apple is making it easier for people to give to charities by expanding its Apple Pay payments service to nonprofits.

Apple Pay is mostly known for enabling purchases at retail stores with the tap of an iPhone, although the service can also be used for online transactions on apps and websites. Apple had limited this to buying goods and services — until now.

The American Red Cross, United Way and 18 other nonprofits will accept Apple Pay starting Monday. Others are coming soon.

Apple Pay can speed up transactions because people don’t have to re-enter card and contact information.

Separately, Samsung says a payment service on its phones, Samsung Pay, will start offering points for each transaction, redeemable for gift cards and products.