SAN FRANCISCO — As Apple’s stash of cash grows, so does the possibility that the company will use some of the money for a huge acquisition that would expand its empire beyond iPhones and other gadgets.
The guessing game primarily has focused on potential acquisitions of video streaming service Netflix and electric car maker Tesla Motors.
But in recent months the takeover talk has swirled around whether Apple might do something even more dramatic by trying to buy Walt Disney Co.
A marriage between Apple and Disney would create the world’s first company worth $1 trillion while uniting some of the world’s most successful brands in technology and entertainment.
Apple’s chief financial officer told The Associated Press that the company is looking at potential acquisitions of all sizes.
