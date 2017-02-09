LONDON (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook says the technology giant is committed to Britain’s future outside the European Union.
Cook said after meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday that he’s optimistic about the country’s prospects, noting that Apple is moving ahead with a new UK headquarters in London. Cook also met with London Mayor Sadiq Khan amid uncertainty about the impact that Britain’s decision to leave the 28-nation bloc will have on the U.K. economy.
Cook says Apple is “doubling down on a huge headquarters in the Battersea area and we’re leaving significant space there to expand.”
He says “we’re a big believer in the UK , we think you’ll be just fine … yes, there will be bumps in the road along the way, but the U.K.’s going to be fine.”
Most Read Stories
- Nordstrom shares climb despite tweet attack from Trump over Ivanka fashion line
- Moving to Canada is no election-year joke anymore | Danny Westneat
- Watch: Grizzly bear and arctic fox play in Seattle's rare snow at Woodland Park Zoo | Woodland Park Zoo WATCH
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Seattle City Council votes to cut ties with Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline lending VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.