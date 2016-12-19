CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple is appealing a European Union order to collect a record 13 billion euros ($14 billion) in taxes, following a similar appeal by Ireland.
The move comes about four months after EU competition authorities said Apple owed back taxes based on the way it reports European-wide profits through Ireland.
Ireland charges the Cupertino, California-based company only for sales in its own territory. EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says the arrangement let Apple report its Europe-wide profits at effective tax rates well under 1 percent.
In a statement, Apple says the EU took “unilateral action and retroactively changed the rules, disregarding decades of Irish tax law, U.S. tax law as well as global consensus on tax policy.”
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks regain control of own destiny for No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs with Detroit loss to the Giants
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Prime Air pilots warn Amazon shoppers that holiday package deliveries may be delayed
- Meet Thyago Vieira: The 103-mph throwing Mariners relief prospect who learned how to locate
- UW's Keishawn Bierria on Alabama QB Jalen Hurts, Azeem Victor and more
Apple says it has a worldwide income tax rate of around 26 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.