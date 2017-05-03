NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Apple Inc., down 45 cents to $147.06
The tech giant’s iPhone sales and quarterly guidance were a bit weaker than investors hoped.
Akamai Technologies Inc., down $9.70 to $52.80
The cloud services provider forecast weak revenue in the second quarter as demand from gaming customers slows.
Perrigo Co., down $3.88 to $72.35
The Irish company said its offices were searched as part of an investigation into pricing by generic drug companies.
Molson Coors Brewing Co., down $4.47 to $90.89
The beer maker’s first-quarter profit fell far short of expectations as costs increased and sales in the U.S. fell at the beginning of the year.
Delphi Automotive PLC, up $8.56 to $87.01
The vehicle parts maker said it will spin off its powertrain systems business into a separate publicly traded company.
Etsy Inc., down 88 cents to $10.51
The online crafts marketplace posted a weak first quarter, replaced its chairman and CEO and said it will cut jobs.
Hanesbrands Inc., down $1.34 to $20.72
The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker disappointed Wall Street with its first-quarter results and second-quarter estimates.
Straight Path Communications Inc., up $29.38 to $155.20
The wireless spectrum license company said it’s received an all-stock offer worth $135.96 per share from an undisclosed buyer.
