NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down $5.62 to $49.81
The company reported more data from a disappointing study of its cancer drug Opdivo.
Apple Inc., up $1.99 to $116.05
Samsung faced new problems with replacement models of its Galaxy Note 7, which could boost sales of Apple’s iPhone.
Exxon Mobil Corp., up $1.70 to $88.44
Energy companies traded higher with the price of oil.
Mylan NV, up $2.93 to $38.87
The drugmaker rose after agreeing to pay $465 million to settle allegations it overcharged the Medicaid program for its EpiPen shot.
Twitter Inc., down $2.29 to $17.56
The social media company continued to fall following reports that potential buyers have decided not to bid for the company.
Merck & Co., up $1.13 to $63.90
Merck reported positive data from a study of its cancer drug Keytruda.
Dover Corp., down $5.55 to $66.69
The manufacturing company cut its guidance because of weaker spending in several industries as well as production problems.
Tesaro Corp., up $18.65 to $117.91
The company said its drug niraparib helped slow the progress of ovarian cancer in a late-stage clinical trial.
