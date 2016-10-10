NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down $5.62 to $49.81

The company reported more data from a disappointing study of its cancer drug Opdivo.

Apple Inc., up $1.99 to $116.05

Samsung faced new problems with replacement models of its Galaxy Note 7, which could boost sales of Apple’s iPhone.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $1.70 to $88.44

Energy companies traded higher with the price of oil.

Mylan NV, up $2.93 to $38.87

The drugmaker rose after agreeing to pay $465 million to settle allegations it overcharged the Medicaid program for its EpiPen shot.

Twitter Inc., down $2.29 to $17.56

The social media company continued to fall following reports that potential buyers have decided not to bid for the company.

Merck & Co., up $1.13 to $63.90

Merck reported positive data from a study of its cancer drug Keytruda.

Dover Corp., down $5.55 to $66.69

The manufacturing company cut its guidance because of weaker spending in several industries as well as production problems.

Tesaro Corp., up $18.65 to $117.91

The company said its drug niraparib helped slow the progress of ovarian cancer in a late-stage clinical trial.