NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Apple Inc., up $7.40 to $128.75

The technology company had a strong first quarter, including better iPhone sales.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $1.69 to $12.06

The chipmaker reported a profit when analysts expected a loss. Its sales were greater than expected.

Pitney Bowes Inc., down $2.78 to $13.14

The mailing equipment and software company’s sales were weaker than expected and its profit forecast was soft.

Arconic Inc., up $2.55 to $25.28

The largest investor in the lightweight aluminum products maker said the company needs new leadership to boost its stock price.

Lincoln National Corp., up $1.41 to $68.92

Bond yields and interest rates climbed, which gave bank stocks a boost.

Overstock.com Inc., up 90 cents to $17.50

The online discount retailer said it turned a profit in the latest quarter even as investors expected a loss.

Dominion Resources Inc., down $4.43 to $71.85

The energy company’s fourth-quarter results disappointed investors and its forecasts for 2017 were also weak.

Apache Corp., down $2.04 to $57.78

Energy companies continued their recent slump even though the price of oil moved slightly higher.