RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Attorneys for former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship are hoping to convince an appeals court their client was wrongly sent to prison.
Blankenship ran the coal company that owned West Virginia’s Upper Big Branch mine, where a 2010 explosion killed 29 men. He’s currently serving a one-year sentence after being convicted of conspiracy for what prosecutors call a series of willful safety violations at the company.
Blankenship’s attorneys say the conviction was unfair and that Blankenship never willfully violated safety regulations. Prosecutors say Blankenship instructed underlings that safety violations were a cost of doing business.
The 66-year-old Blankenship recently released a manifesto from prison declaring himself a political prisoner.
Most Read Stories
- Voter alert: In 3 Washington counties, one stamp is not enough to return your ballot
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Chris Hansen pledges to go with all-private funding for proposed Sodo arena
- Will he chew gum? Japan wary of Philippine leader's visit VIEW
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
A three-judge panel at the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond is scheduled to hear the case Wednesday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.