Share story

By
The Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Poolside and restaurant gambling, skill-based slots, fantasy sports betting and hidden VIP gambling rooms are among Hard Rock International’s initial plans for their remake of the former Trump Taj Mahal casino.

A wish list the company submitted to New Jersey gambling regulators was obtained by The Associated Press. The partially blacked-out copy offers the first look at proposals the Florida-based company has for the shuttered Atlantic City casino that now-President Donald Trump built.

Hard Rock bought it in March for $50 million from billionaire investor Carl Icahn. That’s about 4 cents on the dollar from the $1.2 billion Trump spent to open it in 1990.

The company also plans new slot products not currently available in New Jersey, but state regulators blacked out details.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

A summer 2018 opening is planned.

WAYNE PARRY