NEW YORK (AP) — A report shows that a faulty track condition caused a recent train derailment at New York’s Penn Station, in an area where Amtrak is performing repairs this summer.
The document obtained by The Associated Press from Amtrak’s investigation describes what happened to a New Jersey Transit train on July 6.
The first car derailed when the train switched from one track to another because parts anchoring the rail were defective.
About 180 passengers and crew members were on board. No injuries were reported.
Amtrak did not immediately comment Wednesday.
The derailment was the third in less than four months at the nation’s busiest rail station. A derailment in April that disrupted train service in the Northeast for five days prompted Amtrak to start this summer’s accelerated repair schedule.